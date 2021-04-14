STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo marks 100 days to go until Olympics amid Covid spike

The Olympic host city has been under a month-long semi-state of emergency over the pandemic since Monday amid a growing number of new infections.

Published: 14th April 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A boy looks at a cellphone after his mother took pictures of him in front of a display of the Olympic rings at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

A boy looks at a cellphone after his mother took pictures of him in front of a display of the Olympic rings at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Tokyo marked 100 days to go until the postponed Olympics on Wednesday amid lingering uncertainty over whether the Games can be staged safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Olympic host city has been under a month-long semi-state of emergency over the pandemic since Monday amid a growing number of new infections.

"During this period, we will put our efforts to prevent the spread of infections and beat the coronavirus, and would like to be able to hold the Games with everyone," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at an event marking the occasion, DPA reports.

Tokyo confirmed 510 new daily infections on Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases for the first time in three days, while the western prefecture of Osaka reported a record 1,099 cases amid the rapid spread of new variants of the virus.

Speaking at a lower house committee, Shigeru Omi, who chairs the government's coronavirus advisory panel, confirmed "the fourth wave" of coronavirus infections.

The roll out of Covid-19 vaccines has been extremely slow since its start in mid-February. Only 0.4 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Despite the pandemic, the Olympics "certainly will happen," John Coates, Tokyo 2020 coordination commission chair said in a video message.

"They will commence the Games on the 23rd of July," Coates said.

He called the Tokyo Games "the best-prepared ever Games."

In March 2020, the pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organisers to delay the Games by one year in an unprecedented move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Covid-19
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp