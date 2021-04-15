STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vaccination for Olympic bound athletes to start soon, says IOA

The vaccination process for all Tokyo Olympics bound athletes will start soon but as of now no exact time frame has been mentioned.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The vaccination process for all Tokyo Olympics bound athletes will start soon but as of now no exact time frame has been mentioned. This news comes after multiple Covid-19 cases across all major National Centre of Excellences centres Patiala, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

“We will start the vaccination process soon so that our athletes are safe. A lot is invested in them and we want to be su­re that they are safe,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said during a webinar orga­nised to mark the 100 days cou­ntdown for Tokyo Olympics.

Both the Patiala and Bengaluru NCOEs, where elite athletes train, have seen a sharp increase in positive cases including a few Olympic-bound athletes. On Wednesday, there was even more bad news as 21 campers in the women’s national boxing camp at the IG Stadium here tested positive which includes the top coaches of the contingent.

This was confirmed by Sports Authority of India. “Precautionary COVID tests were conducted at the National Coaching Camp for Elite Women Boxers at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi and 21 campers, including players and coaching staff, have tested positive. None of them however are Olympic-bound boxers,” SAI stated. Training has been stopped currently and more test results are awaited.
Athletes are anxious because of the rising cases inside green zone at NCOEs. Interestingly, some of the top athletes had already taken the jab through their employers while those at NCOEs are still waiting.

Medals in double digit 
The Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as IOA president Narinder Batra expect India to claim medals in double digits while also assuring all possible help to the athletes to reach their goals. “With just 100 days to go for the Olympics, every day is important to all our athletes. We want to make these Olympics very memorable for every athlete.

India with its vast population must play a bigger role in the Olympic Movement and that is possible by winning more medals. India must cross double digits (in medals). There will be no shortage of facilities to any Olympic-bound athletes from SAI,” Rijiju said. Batra added that they expect the number of qualifiers to increase in the run-up to the Games starting in July. 

“Our sportspersons are single-mindedly devoting their time and efforts to bring laurels to the country. I expect the medal haul to be in double digits this time. NSFs, SAI and TOPS are doing their best to provide the best training and support to athletes to train in India and abroad. We are expecting 120-130 athletes to qualify for the Olympics this year and we expect the Indian contingent to be about 185-190 people, including coaches and support staff.”

Real stars in reels
To commemorate the 100-day countdown to the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian Olympic  Association and the Sports Ministry are organising a series of special Olympic films. The Olympic films, featuring many of the country’s premier athletes, will showcase India’s sporting journey. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Covid-19 Vaccination
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp