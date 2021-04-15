Vaccination for Olympic bound athletes to start soon, says IOA

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vaccination process for all Tokyo Olympics bound athletes will start soon but as of now no exact time frame has been mentioned. This news comes after multiple Covid-19 cases across all major National Centre of Excellences centres Patiala, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

“We will start the vaccination process soon so that our athletes are safe. A lot is invested in them and we want to be su­re that they are safe,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said during a webinar orga­nised to mark the 100 days cou­ntdown for Tokyo Olympics.

Both the Patiala and Bengaluru NCOEs, where elite athletes train, have seen a sharp increase in positive cases including a few Olympic-bound athletes. On Wednesday, there was even more bad news as 21 campers in the women’s national boxing camp at the IG Stadium here tested positive which includes the top coaches of the contingent.

This was confirmed by Sports Authority of India. “Precautionary COVID tests were conducted at the National Coaching Camp for Elite Women Boxers at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi and 21 campers, including players and coaching staff, have tested positive. None of them however are Olympic-bound boxers,” SAI stated. Training has been stopped currently and more test results are awaited.

Athletes are anxious because of the rising cases inside green zone at NCOEs. Interestingly, some of the top athletes had already taken the jab through their employers while those at NCOEs are still waiting.

Medals in double digit

The Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as IOA president Narinder Batra expect India to claim medals in double digits while also assuring all possible help to the athletes to reach their goals. “With just 100 days to go for the Olympics, every day is important to all our athletes. We want to make these Olympics very memorable for every athlete.

India with its vast population must play a bigger role in the Olympic Movement and that is possible by winning more medals. India must cross double digits (in medals). There will be no shortage of facilities to any Olympic-bound athletes from SAI,” Rijiju said. Batra added that they expect the number of qualifiers to increase in the run-up to the Games starting in July.

“Our sportspersons are single-mindedly devoting their time and efforts to bring laurels to the country. I expect the medal haul to be in double digits this time. NSFs, SAI and TOPS are doing their best to provide the best training and support to athletes to train in India and abroad. We are expecting 120-130 athletes to qualify for the Olympics this year and we expect the Indian contingent to be about 185-190 people, including coaches and support staff.”

Real stars in reels

To commemorate the 100-day countdown to the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry are organising a series of special Olympic films. The Olympic films, featuring many of the country’s premier athletes, will showcase India’s sporting journey.