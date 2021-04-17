STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian gold for Vinesh; Divya, Anshu on top too

Ever since she first competed at the continental championships eight years ago, Vinesh Phogat has been chasing the elusive gold in the event.

Published: 17th April 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ever since she first competed at the continental championships eight years ago, Vinesh Phogat has been chasing the elusive gold in the event. The 26-year-old grappler from Haryana came close to winning the title thrice (2015, 17 and 18) but could only manage to finish second. Incidentally, she was defeated in all those summit clashes either by Japanese or Chinese wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat (L) and Anshu Malik

With no participants from these countries at the ongoing Asian Championships in Almaty, Vinesh finally secured her maiden title without even conceding a point on Friday. “It’s good that she has finally clinched the Asian gold. She will be returning to the country on Saturday and train here at the Pratap Sports School in Kharkhoda,” coach Om Prakash Dahiya told this daily.

Before Friday, Vinesh had won seven medals at the meet including four bronze. Also, it was her third consecutive gold since she made a return to the international circuit after Covid-19 halted the international sporting calendar. India won three gold and a silver on Day 4 of the event with Anshu Malik (57kg) and Divya Kakran (72kg) winning titles in their respective weight categories. The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, however, lost the final to finish second in 65kg.

“Four gold, one silver and two bronze medals meant we were ranked second in the women’s event. Mongolia finished first while hosts Kazakhstan stood third,” said national chief coach Kuldeep Malik.
Earlier, Sarita Mor (59kg) had won a gold on Thursday retaining her title and becoming the first Indian woman to do so. Divya Kakran matched the feat by winning the consecutive gold at the championships. She had won 68kg gold at the 2020 edition held in New Delhi.

Seema (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) were the other women wrestlers from the country to medal at the event. 
They had pocketed a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories. Ace grappler Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Narsingh Yadav (79kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) will be in action in the next two days starting Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp