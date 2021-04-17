STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Female judoka, coach leave Kyrgyzstan but 2 male players test positive for COVID-19 again

A 19-member Indian contingent left the country on April 3 to take part in the Asia-Oceania Championships. But the Indian team had to withdraw from the event after three judokas tested positive.

Published: 17th April 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Judo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lone woman judoka along with coach Tombi Devi was eventually allowed to fly back to India from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after two weeks on Saturday. She was found to be Covid negative in the test conducted recently. The duo is expected to reach New Delhi on Saturday night.

However, the stay of two male judokas along with coach Jiwan Sharma in the country got prolonged after the players were found to be positive again in the test conducted on April 14.

“Yes, we (I and female judoka) are returning home. We boarded a flight from Bishkek in the morning and have an eight-hour layoff in Dubai. We are expecting to reach Delhi by night,” Tombi told The New Indian Express from Dubai airport.

A 19-member Indian contingent left the country on April 3 to take part in the Asia-Oceania Championships. But the Indian team had to withdraw from the event after three judokas tested positive for coronavirus. The event offered crucial ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Those members of the contingent, who tested negative, reached India on April 12. However, the Covid positive judokas along with two coaches were quarantined in two separate flats in an apartment. They were provided food by the Indian Embassy.

“The two male judokas will undergo a test again in three-four days. If they return negative, then they will be allowed to return to India,” added the woman coach.

The woman judoka will not return home. She instead will head straight to her friend’s place in Gurugram while Tombi will isolate herself at the CRPF camp in Jharoda Kalan, Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judo
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp