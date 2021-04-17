Female judoka, coach leave Kyrgyzstan but 2 male players test positive for COVID-19 again

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lone woman judoka along with coach Tombi Devi was eventually allowed to fly back to India from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after two weeks on Saturday. She was found to be Covid negative in the test conducted recently. The duo is expected to reach New Delhi on Saturday night.

However, the stay of two male judokas along with coach Jiwan Sharma in the country got prolonged after the players were found to be positive again in the test conducted on April 14.

“Yes, we (I and female judoka) are returning home. We boarded a flight from Bishkek in the morning and have an eight-hour layoff in Dubai. We are expecting to reach Delhi by night,” Tombi told The New Indian Express from Dubai airport.

A 19-member Indian contingent left the country on April 3 to take part in the Asia-Oceania Championships. But the Indian team had to withdraw from the event after three judokas tested positive for coronavirus. The event offered crucial ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Those members of the contingent, who tested negative, reached India on April 12. However, the Covid positive judokas along with two coaches were quarantined in two separate flats in an apartment. They were provided food by the Indian Embassy.

“The two male judokas will undergo a test again in three-four days. If they return negative, then they will be allowed to return to India,” added the woman coach.

The woman judoka will not return home. She instead will head straight to her friend’s place in Gurugram while Tombi will isolate herself at the CRPF camp in Jharoda Kalan, Delhi.