STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Coach ‘false positive’, but compound team misses World Cup

The mandatory RT-PCR tests yielded one positive result, that of a compound team coach based in SAI Sonepat.

Published: 18th April 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected athletes with regards to their training and competition, now the virus has ended up creating a rift between the recurve and compound archers too. On Saturday, India’s compound team was left in the lurch because a coach tested Covid positive. In the end the team, was forced to withdraw from World Cup Stage I in a bizarre manner.

Both the teams — eight recurve and as many compound, were set to travel to Guatemala City on Friday. The mandatory RT-PCR tests yielded one positive result, that of a compound team coach based in SAI Sonepat. The remaining compound contingent all had negative reports and so boarded a car from the premises and were on the way towards the airport when the entire issue began.

But on Saturday after the coach underwent another RT-PCR test, it came out to be negative. However, the team has already been withdrawn from the tournament and the false positive test is not the best look for the federation. 

The recurve archers had a meeting with the federation wherein they informed that they were not willing to travel with the compound contingent as they were all contacts of the coach. The compound archers also called up Archery Association of India and said they had with them negative reports and should not be ignored like this. A meeting ensued between the AAI chief Arjun Munda, other officials and SAI. During that meeting, the compound team was forced to wait inside their vehicle in the middle on the Sonepatat-Delhi highway till the federation took a decision. The president finally decided, keeping all SAI protocols in mind, that the compound team should not board the flight.

“We requested the federation to allow us to travel in a different flight which we would pay for but they refused. Our competitions are on different dates, we were allotted separate hotels there as well so it would not have been a problem. How can people with negative reports be denied the chance to travel and represent the nation?” one of the compound archers said.

While government protocols dictate primary contacts need to be isolated and tested, there is also the possibility of false positives, argued the compound archers. The compound group have also raised questions like why the RT-PCR was not conducted earlier. “Now that the report has come out to be negative, the athletes who were denied will not be pleased. Issue was the recurve team getting involved,” was how he put it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
compound team Guatemala City archery
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp