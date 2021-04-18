STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.

The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an individual gold in the CWG by winning the discus throw event in the 2010 Delhi Games, is now admitted at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

"She had cough and mild fever and she took a test on Saturday but the virus could not be detected. Today, we went to RHUS and doctors there took a CT scan from which it was diagnosed for COVID-19," her husband Virender Poonia told PTI.

Krishna is currently a sitting Congress MLA of Rajasthan from Sadulpur constituency.

"She is not in a serious condition and was doing fine otherwise. Doctors have advised her to be at hospital for a few days and so she is there. Maybe, she will have a test in five days and we will know after that," Virender said.

"She had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday," said Virender who himself had recovered from the dreaded virus a few months ago.

