Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Two people test positive for COVID-19

By ANI

IMOLA: Formula 1 and FIA on Monday announced that two people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Emilia Romagna GP which was held in Imola, Italy on Sunday. 4,523 tests were performed on drivers, teams and personnel between April 12 to April 18 in the second race of the 2021 season.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, between Monday 12th April and Sunday 18th April, 4,523 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel," Formula 1 and FIA said in a joint statement.

"Of these, 2 people tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," it added.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen took a superb victory in an action-packed Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that was red-flagged halfway through after a high-speed crash involving Valtteri Bottas and George Russell, which both walked away from unhurt.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton recovered from a spin at Tosa to finish second, while Lando Norris made it from seventh to third with a terrific drive that earned him the Driver of the Day tag.

For the 99th time in his F1 career, Hamilton started from pole, but it was Verstappen who jumped from third to first with a masterful second-gear launch.