Dragged to the mud 

 Though Kabbadi was getting the right boost nationally, in Kerala, it has taken a backseat for many years now.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:26 AM

Kabaddi in Kerala saw its worst in the year 2004 to 2017.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

Though Kabbadi was getting the right boost nationally, in Kerala, it has taken a backseat for many years now. Dirty politics and foul play has sent this once-popular sport downhill. TNIE speaks to Kabaddi players from the state about the game and its future

The game has perennially existed in the dust of India,” says Vivek Chaudhary in his book ‘Kabaddi by Nature’. Kabaddi, the contact team sport has always been popular in the country, especially in the northern parts. With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in the year 2014, the sport became even more popular, and brought a lot of ace players to the limelight, captivating a large number of viewers.

 Though Kabbadi was getting the right boost nationally, in Kerala, it has taken a backseat for many years now. “In the north and other southern states, government and the authorities in the association have always been taking the right initiatives to nurture the players and help the sport flourish”, says Shibu K Paul, a Kabaddi Coach who has put in a lot of effort to keep the sport alive. “Through Kabaddi, I was able to hold the position of a coach in Ettumanoorappan college. I also served as the Kerala Women Kabaddi team coach,” he added.

Lack of job opportunities

Kabaddi lost its sheen in Kerala mainly because of the lack of employment opportunities in the state government department and Central government organisations for Keralites. The motivation to join Kabaddi while still securing a decent livelihood was once present in the state. But of late, the players have lost interest in the game too. 

“ Kabaddi is mainly played by people who belong to economically backward class, mostly the rural mass. Often, they cannot even afford sufficient gear. These players solely depend on the sports quota employment, which is not being filled for a long time”, says Shibu. The last sports quota appointment was done three years back in Kerala, depriving many players of opportunities to upkeep their talent. They are all looking for jobs outside the sport, threatening the future of the sport in the state. 

“I was a national player, but because of lack of employment opportunities, I was forced to take up painting and odd jobs,” says Joji KJ, former Kabaddi National player. “Earlier, appointments were made mainly to participate in national tournaments and the players were provided with all infrastructure required to train themselves daily. But now, even players appointed in government departments just do their jobs, and barely get the opportunity to train and participate in national events. As a result, experienced players are kept away from team formation and inexperienced ones from temporary teams end up competing against the well-trained players from other states and Central Departments, including Air Force, Railways and Air India”, he says. 

Foul play

Kabaddi in Kerala saw its worst in the year 2004 to 2017. Since then, no major efforts to recover it was made. Personal vested interests of people, sitting at the helm of affairs have played spoilsport in all aspects, stunting the growth of Kerala Kabaddi in a big way, claim players. “Backdoor appointments in government organisations were prevalent during those times. Truly deserving candidates were often let go, to give space to those preferred by the higher-ups. This affected the passion and interest in the game”, said Shibu.

“Office-bearers of Kerala Kabaddi Association even used the signature of the treasurer who passed away in 2009, until 2012. Grants and other assistance from Kerala Sports Council were collected using the signature of the deceased treasurer, also the revenue and expenditure records were shown as compiled by the dead,” says Shibu

