India men's hockey probables to assemble at SAI Bengaluru

India had a successful outing against Olympic champions Argentina beating them 2-2 (3-2 SO) and 3-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League double header.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Hockey Team

Indian Hockey Team (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: A 33-member core group of the Indian men's hockey team will assemble for the national coaching camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) South Centre. While 11 players have already been at the centre, they will be joined on Tuesday by the 22-member squad that toured Argentina.

The team, led by captain Manpreet Singh, had a successful outing against Olympic champions Argentina beating them 2-2 (3-2 SO) and 3-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League double header.

The squad registered a 4-3 win, 4-4 draw, 0-1 loss and 4-2 win in the practice matches held as part of their preparations for the Olympic Games in July.

Following their mandatory quarantine, the 22-member squad will join the remaining 11 members in the core probable group who remained in SAI, Bengaluru while the Indian team toured Argentina.

"After all the necessary protocols after our arrival, we will continue with our training with specific focus on the areas we feel can improve after our performance in Argentina," Reid added.

The 33-member core probable group includes P.R. Sreejesh, Krishan B. Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh.

Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra will join Kothajit Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Gurjant Singh who remained in SAI, Bengaluru

