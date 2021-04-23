'My time will come': Boxer Nikhat Zareen on going out of the Olympic race

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nikhat Zareen is not your average boxer. She's just 24 but she's already had many big bouts under her belt. More importantly, she's also a real fighter outside the ring.

A trait she acquired during her early years, it's something that has stuck on. With stiff competition in her weight category, MC Mary Kom in particular, she may not be part of the Olympics, but she's definitely one for the future.

Like many women boxers in the country, Nikhat has had her share of bouts against gender stereotypes. Initially questioned by people in her surroundings for picking up the sport, the youngster from Telangana has come a long way since those early days of resistance.

"It was hard initially. When I picked up the sport, many people in my surrounding used to criticise me saying that I'm a girl. They used to tell my dad 'are you taking your daughter to get beaten up?' They used to say this is a man's sport," she said.

"My father also had to bear so much, not just me. Sometimes I used to think I should quit. But I have a goal and I want to do something worthwhile in life and I have turned a deaf ear to everyone," recalled Nikhat, who's one of the faces of 'Impossible Is Nothing' campaign, an initiative by Adidas to inspire people.

In recent times, she's had to cope with the pressure of taking on Mary, someone who's considered a legend in world boxing. With Mary still going strong, her chances, especially at marquee events, have been few and far in between.

But she's never been afraid to speak her mind in regards to getting equal opportunities (regardless of reputation), something that has painted her as a villain in the eyes of many Mary faithfuls.

"I have had to be patient to get my opportunity with Mary Kom still around. Now, she's going for the Olympics. I had to go through process and I believe everything happens for a good reason. I believe in God and myself. I also feel my time will come soon," she said.

"I'm still young and I have a long way to go. I'll get ample of opportunities. For now, I just want to be patient and take full advantage of all the opportunities that I'm getting right now. My dream is an Olympic medal but I have to fight for it," she added.

A junior world champ (2011) and world youth silver medallist (2014), she's made a mark at every level. Reflecting on her career so far, Nikhat feels she can still add plenty to her armoury.

"It has been a roller-coaster ride far. It hasn't been easy as I box in the 51-kg category, where lot of experienced boxers are around. To make my place, it has been tough. I had to undergo a surgery too in

2017. Looking back, I feel I have developed as a boxer and as an individual too. I'm still improving and I feel I'm getting better and better each new day," she said.

Her attitude to take setbacks in stride bore fruit in 2019, a year she won gold at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament, silver at Thailand Open and a bronze medal at the Asian Championships.

"The year 2019 was really productive as I got lot of exposure, took part in many international competitions. What I have learnt is that I have developed lot of patience and things will eventually fall

in place. That's why I keep working hard and I never give up," Nikhat said.

In her last international outing in March, she gave a reminder of her talent. Nikhat beat not one, but two former world champs during the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul. That has only added to her confidence.

"It's a great feeling to challenge world champions and to be able to beat some top players. After coming from the lockdown, beating two world champs, it was good. Starting a competition with a medal, that automatically gives you a good level of confidence," she said.

And she is hopeful that her attitude can rub off on many youngsters through Adidas' campaign. "It's all about seeing possibilities and not just focussing on the problems. It's (idea behind campaign) relatable to my tale. People thought that women can't excel in boxing," Nikhat remarked,

"I want to prove that that stereotype is wrong. I could see the possibility and hence, I chose boxing and I have done fairly well. I hope this campaign will also encourage every individual to take risks, set records," she concluded.