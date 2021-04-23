STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympic-bound athletes expected to get COVID vaccine jab from May 1

WADA has on the basis of available scientific and clinical studies data clarified that AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield in India doesn't raise any particular concern.

Published: 23rd April 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If things go as per plan, Olympic-bound athletes are expected to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as May 1, the day on which vaccination will be available to all above 18 years of age.

With time running out - Tokyo Olympics are less than three months away, Olympic-bound athletes have been eager to get inoculated. An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) circular suggested that athletes and support should get their vaccination on May 1.

However, the athletes will have no choice as the World Anti-Doping Agency has approved only Covishield as of now.

According to a letter from the ministry dated April 23, "WADA has on the basis of available scientific and clinical studies data clarified that AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield in India doesn't raise any particular concern."

As for Covaxin, WADA in its reply to National Anti-Doping Agency, on Friday, said: "... the vaccine is based on a different methodology (i.e. killed coronavirus), we do not have specific information about the vaccine itself or the excipients and this vaccine is not enrolled in our current study."

It is understood that the NADA had sent information on Covaxin as asked by WADA. IOA president Narinder Batra, in a letter to members and NSFs said on Friday that WADA has approved Covishield and has recommended athletes to take it on May 1.

The IOA president has urged NSFs to send athletes abroad for training and competition after taking the first jab. Batra felt vaccine would help athletes against getting the infection. His recommendation aims at safeguarding the health of the athletes and those going abroad should not be a carrier of the virus or pose a threat to the Olympic-bound team.

Apparently, there could be stringent rules regarding positive cases in a team at the Olympics. Batra said that the jab is voluntary. As per International Olympic Committee guidelines, IOA will not force anyone. Batra said that vaccination should be provided at the centres where the athletes are training and registration can be done through CoWin.

Most of the Olympic-bound athletes are at Sports Authority of India centres in a bio-bubble. Therefore, taking them out would not be advisable. Discussions are on between the IOA, sports ministry and SAI and the vaccination process will begin from May 1.

