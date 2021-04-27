Ace badminton player Prannoy fears lower-ranked shuttlers might drop out of the sport

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The postponement of the India Open recently was met with disappointment from some of the top shuttlers in India. It was done in the light of the increasing Covid cases in the country.

Ace shuttler HS Prannoy feels that while it might affect elite shuttlers in their quest for Olympic qualification, lack of events due to the pandemic could prove even more fatal for the lower ranked players.

"I fear that a lot of the lower-ranked players might drop out of the sport since one is not able to make a living and there are not a lot of competitions going on. It's a little better if you're a higher-ranked player but for those who are not in the top 30 or those lower, there are no tournaments happening and so where is your income coming from? So it's a grim situation for all the badminton players out there," said Prannoy.

Prannoy went on to suggest that postponing the India Open was inevitable and it was a catch-22 situation.

"When you look at everything that unfolded since then in our country, it was a good move. At the end of the day, safety is the most important thing and there were too many risks. Yes, it has affected the players but that's the kind of situation that we are in," he said.

Currently, Prannoy is mulling and calculating the expenses he will have to undertake to participate in the Malaysia Open followed by the Singapore Open which are scheduled in May and June respectively.

"Barring some of the top players, most of the badminton players are having to shell out of their pockets to participate in tournaments. Getting to the quarterfinal or semifinal is only when the whole thing becomes worthwhile. I still haven't decided on whether I will compete in these events. Besides expenditure, there are other factors to consider like travelling, quarantine among other things," he said.

Prannoy had tested positive for Covid back in December and suggested that the Covid vaccine should be made available to everyone soon.

"It was a nightmare to have Covid and the recovery process was a tough one. It's important that everyone gets vaccinated, especially the sportspersons as they have to travel around a lot. Hope it is accessible to everyone soon," said Prannoy.