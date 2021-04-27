STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh dies of COVID-19

Virendra had officiated in a number of All India tournaments and National Championships and as an umpire's manager, his role included electing the best possible umpires for matches.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh has died of COVID-19 related complications and his demise was mourned by the game's governing body.

Singh was 47.

He died in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

He had also officiated as Umpire's Manager at the recently concluded 56th All India Veer Singh Ju Dev Memorial tournament and 5th All India Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindhiya women's tournament.

He also officiated at the 4th Edition of Bangalore Cup Invitation All India Hockey Tournament 2019 (Men) Bengaluru, All India Swami Shraddhanand Hockey Tournament 2019 Haridwar, Uttarakhand among other events.

Despite also had a full-time job with the Indian Railways.

Mourning his demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Virendra Singh.

"Apart from taking up numerous officiating assignments, he was actively involved in Hockey India's initiatives for Umpires and Technical Officials.

"His passing away has shocked the officiating community. We share his family's grief in this time of mourning and express our deepest sympathies to Virendra's family."

Last week, renowned hockey statistician and historian Baboolal Goverdhan Joshi had died owing to COVID-19 related complications.

