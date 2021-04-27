'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital
Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.
Published: 27th April 2021 11:51 AM | Last Updated: 27th April 2021 11:51 AM
NEW DELHI: Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.
The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.
"Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem.
God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.
She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.