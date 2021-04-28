STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

South American soccer to receive 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CONMEBOL announced that the jabs will be used to inoculate players ahead of the Copa America in June and for other regional tournaments.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac will donate 50,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL in a bid to protect players for upcoming tournaments.

CONMEBOL announced Tuesday that the jabs will be used to inoculate players ahead of the Copa America in June and for other regional tournaments.

"This is a huge step forward to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn't mean that we will in any way relax," CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

The soccer body said it is the first confederation to obtain a vaccine for widespread immunization, but it gave no details about who will get the vaccines and when.

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou, who worked as mediator, "was crucial for the completion of a deal of great importance for South American soccer," CONMEBOL said.

Domínguez thanked Sinovac "for understanding that soccer is a fundamental activity for the economy, the culture, and the physical and mental health of South Americans."

However, Chinese officials have said they're looking for ways to boost the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.

South America is now the epicenter of the pandemic with cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise.

Brazil's death toll, second only to the United States', is quickly approaching 360,000.

The country's seven-day average number of deaths hit a new record on Monday at 3,124.

Several state championships were suspended in Brazil because of the collapse of the health care system.

Other countries in the region are also experiencing a rise of the disease, which many health analysts have blamed on a potentially more contagious variant coming from Brazil.

"We will keep our work responsibly, which allowed us to finish our tournaments without setbacks and without changing their formats," Dominguez said, in a reference to the last season.

This year's Copa America, taking place in Argentina and Colombia, will be played between June 13 and July 10.

The Copa Libertadores is already underway.

Also Tuesday, the Brazilian soccer confederation reported a coronavirus outbreak among the women's national team.

It said three players and two members of the coaching staff tested positive at confederation headquarters in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South American Soccer CONMEBOL COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp