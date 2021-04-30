STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't be happy with Olympian title: Ex-captain Vasudevan Baskaran

Baskaran, who had led India to its last Olympic gold medal in hockey in the 1980 Moscow edition, advised to the team to keep up its confidence level.

Published: 30th April 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vasudevan Baskaran (File photo).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian men's hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo.

Baskaran, who had led India to its last Olympic gold medal in hockey in the 1980 Moscow edition, advised to the team to keep up its confidence level.

"The men's team has been playing really well. My advice to them is to keep the confidence level up. Each player has come up the hard way to reach here," Baskaran said on a Hockey Indian podcast 'Hockey Te Charcha.'

"It would perhaps be the first Olympics for about seven-eight players, and I feel they shouldn't just be happy with the 'Olympian title' but they should aim for a medal.

"This is possible only when everybody in the team believes that they can be a medal-winning team and finish on the podium."

Talking about the Indian women's team, which defeated USA to qualify for the Olympics, Baskaran said the side has earned its place by sheer determination and now must remain focused on finishing in the top four at the Tokyo Games.

"When I was playing 1980 Moscow Olympics, women's hockey was included. Our Indian team had missed the bronze medal closely. 

"After seeing the current Indian women's hockey team, particularly from 2016 they have developed a lot of confidence.

"I saw them play live in Bhubaneswar when they beat USA, one of the best teams in the world. They rightfully earned the place in the Olympics."

"They are on the up-hill scale. They need to push themselves for the first 4 position. I know Rani and team are capable of doing very well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasudevan Baskaran Indian hockey team Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp