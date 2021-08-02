STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BattleTech: A mighty battle

BattleTech casts you in the role of a commander of a mercenary company of battlemechs — giant bipedal heavily-armed combat robots.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

BattleTech

BattleTech

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BattleTech isn’t a new game it came out in 2018, in fact. However, like Civilization 6 which I wrote about recently, it’s only gotten better in the years since, thanks to a stream of additional content. Is this the best giant-mech simulator out there? Spoiler yep.

BattleTech casts you in the role of a commander of a mercenary company of battlemechs — giant bipedal heavily-armed combat robots. As such, you’ll not only command your mechs in battle but you’ll also take charge of your company’s finances and upgrades. You’ll also be called upon to make decisions as you work your way through the campaign. 

As for gameplay, BattleTech is inevitably going to draw comparisons with the new XCOM games; however, that’s no bad thing and BattleTech does enough to set itself apart. In a game like this, the combat needed to be really good; thankfully, it is. You’ll have to juggle cover, various terrain types, facing and your mech’s rising heat levels as you face off against a variety of enemy mechs, vehicles and static defenses. And that’s without even mentioning the various types of mech you’ll command — from speedy scouts with jump jets and paper-thin armour to up-close-and-personal brawlers who eschew fancy weapons in favour of a good old-fashioned giant robot punch.

Managing your company’s finances runs deeper than you might expect, and the early struggle to stay afloat is genuinely worrying. Whatever profit you make from missions is soaked up by repairs to damaged mechs, salaries and various other debts that show up from time to time. You’ve also got to juggle the need to constantly upgrade your mechs to ensure that you can go toe to toe with more powerful opponents, but a mech that’s being refitted is a mech that you don’t have access to. Being forced to take on a mission with some underpowered mechs and novice mechwarriors because your veterans are injured feels exactly like XCOM, and also exactly in character for a rag-tag bunch of mercenaries.

Missions can last well over an hour, and it’s a kick to the gut when you make a small mistake at the very end of one and see your best battlemech blow up because of it. Although the AI isn’t particularly innovative — it does tend to favour the ‘swarm’ approach - it will choose its battles (fighting near defenses) and is absolutely ruthless at punishing mistakes. This is no walk in the park, but that does make it extremely rewarding when your plans come off.

Since release, Paradox Interactive have added a number of new features to the game — there are new mechs, new biomes, new mission chains and deployment types and even urban environments. All of these ensured that BattleTech felt almost like a new game when I went back to it recently, and it’s a testament to both how good the basic formula is as well as the support it’s received from Paradox.

If you like turn-based-strategy games, you need to play this one.

Arjun Sukumaran

 http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BattleTech
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp