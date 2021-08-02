STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father’s pep talk after semifinal loss helped Sindhu recover

The father admitted it's painful for an athlete to play the third and fourth (place) match. "Though the pressure is there I am happy that she has won a medal for the country.

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against He Bing Jiao of China during thewomen's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against He Bing Jiao of China during thewomen's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  PV Sindhu was inconsolable after her semifinal loss against Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying on Saturday. However, her father, PV Ramana, ensured she didn’t lose her focus ahead of the bronze medal match against He Bing Jiao of China with his pep talk. 

“Everybody will cry (after such loss). She had tears in her eyes but good that she recovered, made a comeback and won today (Sunday). Yesterday (Saturday), I told her ‘you have given your best and concentrate on Sunday’s match. Just think that you are giving me a gift and play on the court.’”

The father admitted it’s painful for an athlete to play the third and fourth (place) match. “Though the pressure is there I am happy that she has won a medal for the country. Because generally what happens is that playing the third and fourth match is a very painful match. Yesterday, I motivated her a lot and thank god with blessings of everyone she has brought a medal.” The motivation meant Sindhu became only the first Indian woman from the country to win two Olympic medals. “I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics — bronze and silver.”

Speaking on the expectations before the Olympics, the father admitted that they were expecting a top finish from the shuttler. “No doubt we were expecting a gold medal. I am very happy as she had played well. Just forget it and concentrate as it will be a record. The Olympics is not a small event. Winning a gold, silver or bronze...medal is a medal. I am happy that she has got and given us happiness,” he added.

Ramana also said he is planning to go to Delhi as Sindhu will arrive in the national capital on August 3. He is also confident that his daughter will feature in the next Olympics as well. “We have to plan, we have to work out. I trust Sindhu because she is focussed and she has that hunger to go and play and she enjoys the game.”

Ramana thanked everyone who supported Sindhu in achieving her Olympic glory. “Firstly, I shall thank Park (her South Korean coach Park Tae Sang) who has taken great pain, the government of India, BAI, her supporters, everybody has given her encouragement, I am grateful to the media also.” 

Gopi hails ‘awesome’ Sindhu
Coach Pullela Gopichand termed Sindhu awesome for achieving the feat. “Congrats to our awesome Sindhu. While it is all due to the hard work by her and the team of coaches and support staff, I also want to express my gratitude for the support of the sports ministry, the Indian government, TOPS, SAI and BAI.”
 

