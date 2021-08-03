STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches official theme song for India's Paralympic contingent

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur virtually launched the theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu' for the country's Paralympic contingent.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:23 PM

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday virtually launched the theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu' for the country's Paralympic contingent and urged the public to cheer the para athletes during the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

The song is composed and sung by divyang cricket player Sanjeev Singh, who is a resident of Lucknow.

It was the Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) idea to get the song composed by a player from the divyang community as a mark of inclusiveness.

"The song embodies the grit and determination of our amazing Paralympic athletes. Indian para athletes have consistently performed well all over the world. You have made India proud," Thakur said.

"Let's all come together and cheer for our para athletes," he added.

India is sending its biggest-ever contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics which are set to open on August 24.

"This time India is sending the largest ever contingent of 54 para sportspersons competing across nine disciplines," Thakur said.

The minister also urged the para athletes to play with a free mind and hoped that the Indian contingent increases its medal haul from the last Games.

At the Rio Games in 2016, the Indian contingent returned with a haul of four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze.

"When you go don't feel under pressure, play with a free mind because at the international level perhaps you are equal in terms of talent but how you deal with the circumstances and how tough you are mentally is important."

"At Rio there were 19 para athletes and you brought back four medals. This is the biggest contingent and you will bring more medals," he added.

The launch was also attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Secretary LS Singh, PCI President Deepa Malik and Secretary General Gursharan Singh.

Malik, who won the silver in shot put at the Rio Paralympics, said: "This theme song depicts the enthusiasm of the para athletes and their will to win medals for India. It has been composed to boost the morale of Indian Paralympic contingent."

"The Paralympic movement in India has taken a larger-than-life shape in a very short time and para sports is one of the best ways to do it. Para sports need to be brought in the mainstream in India."

