STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Better late than never: Sporting fraternity welcomes decision to rename Khel Ratna after Dhyan Chand

India's sporting fraternity welcomed the renaming of the Khel Ratna in honour of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

Published: 06th August 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's sporting fraternity on Friday welcomed the renaming of the Khel Ratna in the honour of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, saying that it is only befitting that the country's highest sporting honour is named after one of its greatest.

Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest player in hockey.

In his career that spanned from 1926 to 1949, he clinched Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

The country's National Sports Day is also celebrated to commemorate his birth anniversary on August 29.

India's only athletics medal winner in World Championships, Anju Bobby George, who won the Khel Ratna in 2003, said sports awards should be named after sportspersons.

"It is high time we name our sporting awards after our sporting legends. It is the right step. Dhyan Chand is our sporting hero and hockey legend and hockey is our national game.

"It is only fitting that the country's highest sporting award is named after Dhyan Chand at a time when India won an Olympic medal after 41 years," she told PTI.

Commending the decision, former hockey skipper Ajitpal Singh said although the recognition came late it's better than never.

"It's a welcome move. It's a good decision which the Prime Minister has taken. Sports awards should always be in the name of sportspersons and there is no bigger sportsperson in the country other than Dhyanchand ji. The recognition came late but better late than never," Singh said.

Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh said while honouring the memory of Dhyan Chand is a good move but merely that is not enough to raise the standard of sports in the country.

"Nothing against the move because we all respect Dhyan Chand ji's immense contribution but the government ought to do more than this to support sportspersons. They need facilities at the basic level, unless we can do that, mere renaming of awards won't make much of a difference," he told PTI.

Making the announcement of the change on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Major Dhyan Chand is India's most legendary & loved sporting icons; it is only befitting that India's Highest Sporting Honour be named after him.

"His life and achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons who have achieved glory for India," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted after the announcement.

The Khel Ratna was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The change comes in the wake of exceptional performances by the men's and women's hockey teams in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

While the men's side claimed a bronze medal which was India's 12th Olympic hockey medal that came after a gap of 41 long years, the women's side produced its best-ever performance in the Games, finishing a creditable fourth.

Former India goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi welcomed the move to name the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Now if Major Dhyan Chand is awarded Bharat Ratna (postmouthusly) it will be like an icing on the cake and now there shouldn't be any delay in doing this," Negi told PTI.

Negi said that there is a positive atmosphere in the country following the stupendous show by both the hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

"There is a positive atmosphere in the country following the stupendous show by both the hockey team's at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"The government won't get any other opportunity than this to award Bharat Ratna to Mayor Dhyanchand. This will increase Indian hockey's respect in world."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Major Dhyan Chand
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp