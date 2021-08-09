STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins second professional bout with TKO

The Indian prevailed in the second round by way of TKO in what was to be a four-round contest in the lightweight (61kg) category.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:07 PM

Boxer Mandeep Jangra (File | PTI)

By PTI

TAMPA: Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra has won his second professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout against local Devon Lira here.

The 27-year-old, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.

"As an amateur I used to compete in the 69kg category and I have reduced a lot to fit into this division but I am happy with it," he told PTI after his victory on Sunday.

"I have a great team around me in ProBox Promotions and I am very thankful for all the Indian people that support me, not just back home but in the local community in Florida," he said.

He had beaten Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in a four-round unanimous decision.

