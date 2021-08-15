STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Archery Youth Championship: India win gold in recurve cadet mixed and men's team event

In the under-18 men's recurve team final of the World Archery Youth Championship, the top-seeded Indian team edged past the French by 5-3 in a tight final.

Archery

By ANI

LONDON: India's Cadet (under-18) recurve archers have won the men's and mixed team gold medals at the Youth World Championships in Wroclaw on Sunday.

In the U18 men's recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar edged the team from France in a tight final. Indians saw off the French team by 5-3.

Changmai later joined Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan very comfortably by 6-2 for the second recurve gold medal of the day.

For the first medal match for India, the women's U18 team of Manjiri Alone, Avani and Tamnna clinched bronze medal by defeating Germany 5-3.

Manjiri Manoj Alone then defeated Netherlands' Quinty Roeffen in the women's event and bagged her second bronze medal of the day. Later Bishal Changmai also won his second medal of the day as he defeated Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay by 6-4 to clinch bronze in the men's individual event.

