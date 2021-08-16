STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimmer Sajan Prakash to undergo two-week treatment for long-standing neck issue

Sajan Prakash, who trains in Dubai with coach Pradeep Kumar, has shortlisted two places in Kerala for the treatment.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will take some time off from the swimming pool to undergo a two-week Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala for a long-standing neck issue.

Prakash, the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the 'A' standard time for the Olympics, had suffered a slipped disc in 2019 which has been radiating pain towards his left hand while swimming.

"I'm going to get an Ayurvedic treatment. It's a two-week plan. It involves massage etc, it's like totally resetting your body," Prakash, who is with the Indian Olympic contingent here, told PTI.

"When I start swimming again after this treatment it will be like starting again from the basics, slowly slowly building up. It's a good investment for the future," he added.

The 27-year-old butterfly specialist had completed a four-month rehabilitation program for his slipped disc before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed globally last year.

Resuming training after staying away from the pool for eight-nine months, Prakash had to start from scratch as he struggled to execute even a single stroke of butterfly, often considered the most difficult swimming style, which requires not only good technique but also strong muscle.

He swam freestyle and backstroke before venturing back into butterfly and made a remarkable comeback that saw him make the 'A' cut for the Tokyo Games, a day before the qualification period ended, in a meet in Italy in the last week of June.

Although, the Kerala swimmer has consistently improved his performance in the past one year, he is still not 100 per cent fit and feels pain on his left side while swimming.

"I have the slip disk on my neck C4 C5 C6 which triggered to the left shoulder, where I feel weakness. I can't really pull with my left hand properly," Prakash said.

"When I swim butterfly, when I try to swim really fast I go towards the left side because there is less power in my hand.

"I tried to fix my shoulder as much as possible with treatments but still I have not had full power on my left hand," he added.

Prakash, who trains in Dubai with coach Pradeep Kumar, has shortlisted two places in Kerala for the treatment.

He had competed in two events at the Tokyo Games -- the men's 200m and 100m butterfly -- but was unable to advance to the semifinals of either of the two.

In the 200m butterfly, his pet event, Prakash finished 24th among 38 swimmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajan Prakash Sajan Prakash Injury Sajan Prakash Neck Injury
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp