'It's Clobberin Time': Pro wrestling analysts and fans pumped up for CM Punk's 'return to squared circle'

It's been more than seven years since CM Punk last wrestled inside a squared circle. Had it been any other pro wrestler, after having gone away for this long, fans would have forgotten the name and moved on to cheering for the next big star. But that has not been the case with the straight edge superstar -- CM Punk (aka) Phil Brooks.

For people who have been a fan of the sport, CM Punk's name is forever associated with the world of professional wrestling. A true trailblazer and a clear fan favorite, Punk had accumulated a legion of die-hard followers across the world.

Despite the fact that he had been away from the squared circle for well over seven years, fans continued to cheer for him and shouted his name at major wrestling promotions -- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Having left the pro-wrestling business during the peak of his career in 2014, there has always been this one question in the mind of fans and wrestling promoters -- When is CM Punk coming back?

There have been quite some instances over the past seven years, when there were talks regarding his possible return. But all of them were squashed as mere rumors.

With 'AEW Rampage: First Dance' all set to take place at the United Center in Punk's hometown Chicago on August 20, fans across the world are pumped up for the much-anticipated return of 'The Voice Of The Voiceless'.

Though AEW have dropped many hints over the past few weeks regarding Punk's return, the Tony Khan-owned wrestling promotion is yet to confirm his return and have kept it a secret.

The craze surrounding Punk's return is so high that 12,000 tickets at the United Center for 'AEW Rampage: First Dance' got sold out within minutes of opening the booking.

The fans and wrestling analysts from across the world have been going gaga over Punk's possible return and expressed their happiness about the same.

Abhishek Aneja, color commentator and on-screen talent at Wrestle Square - a Delhi-NCR based wrestling promotion, said, "I feel ecstatic about CM Punk returning to the squared circle, irrespective of the promotion. I've been a big fan of his work. I love the idea of him coming back, doing what he loves. I expect CM Punk to be a major franchise player in AEW."

"He would not be competing every other week on TV, but on the major marquee events. He would be wrestling against the top wrestlers this world has to offer. And, I won't be surprised if he competes against the likes of people from the partner promotions as well. There are a plethora of dream matches in store for 'The Best in The World'. And, he would impart his wisdom and knowledge to the young talent in the locker room of AEW, many of whom have grown up watching tapes of CM Punk competing across the globe," he added.

Abhishek also asserted that Punk will be able to draw the 'lapsed fan' back to the world of professional wrestling.

He said, "Well, on a yearly basis we have been witnessing a consistent drop with respect to viewership of professional wrestling across the globe. Top companies such as WWE may be earning top dollar but, the viewership is going downhill ever since the record heights achieved during 'The Attitude Era' during the late 90s. I expect CM Punk to draw the 'lapsed fan' back in professional wrestling. I was a lapsed fan myself during 2011 and I got sucked back into watching WWE from hearing about CM Punk's infamous pipebomb promo at WWE Monday Night Raw in Las Vegas, which transcended wrestling publications."

"What CM Punk achieves in the overall scheme of things with regards to TV ratings and PPV numbers worldwide for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and their partner promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), etc. is to be seen in the foreseeable future but, at the moment he has surely garnered and raised the interest of the wrestling fans worldwide," Abhishek concluded.

Vignesh Chandrasekar, an independent wrestling analyst based in Chennai, echoed similar views regarding Punk's return to in-ring action.

"CM Punk is the only superstar who has created such an impact among wrestling fans. The fact that even after he quit the wrestling business in 2014, fans till date keep chanting his name at wrestling arenas across the globe. Love him or hate him but one can't deny the fact that he was the superstar who paved the way for talents from Indies and gave them the hope and inspiration that they too shall make a name for themselves. I can't wait to see Punk return at 'AEW Rampage: First Dance', when the fully packed arena goes crazy when the 'Cult of Personality' music hits at United Center in his hometown Chicago, it's going to be one of the loudest pop in pro wrestling history. It's gonna be insane, especially with the fans chanting CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk!," Vignesh said.

The excited fans have been very vocal about the much-awaited return of 'The Second City Saint'.

Raghvendra Shaktawat, a dental surgeon, who resides in Boston, said, "I am very much looking forward to the return of the 'Best In The World'. He has always been one of my favorite superstars and there is no happiness than to watch him compete against some of the best of this generation. It's clobberin time indeed."

While another fan from Chandigarh, Karan Sood, said, "CM Punk's AEW debut will be one of the biggest returns in the professional wrestling industry. Punk is the only guy who can take any promotion to the top. When it comes to cutting promos, you can't miss his name. He will be a gem for any promotion. AEW has already become the second-largest wrestling company, after WWE, that too within a span of two years. Punk and AEW will be the perfect duo for the wrestling world."

During his time away from wrestling, CM Punk has tried his hand at a lot of other things. He wrote comic books for Marvel, had an unsuccessful stint in MMA, acted in a few Hollywood movies, worked as an analyst for Fox - 'WWE Backstage' and is currently a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

August 20 will definitely be an important day for the wrestling world as thousands of fans at Chicago's United Center will be holding placards dedicated to their fellow Chicagoan and millions across the globe will be glued to their television screens just to see if their favorite star CM Punk, finally comes back as anticipated to the place where he truly belongs.