STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Disappointed with the way I played in Tokyo Olympics: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he finished at Tied 42nd in the men's competition.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MASSACHUSETTS: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has said he was disappointed with his game during the Tokyo Olympics but admitted to having "no regrets at all" as he featured in his second multi-sporting event.

Lahiri ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he finished at Tied 42nd in the men's competition.

"It was fantastic. Obviously, being the second Olympics for me, I thought it was way better than my experience in Rio for many different reasons. I started better, but obviously disappointed with the way I played," said Lahiri in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"To some extent, I feel like I kind of ran low on energy, and something that I have to manage better if I ever get another opportunity, but everything was brilliant. No regrets at all, and I'm so glad that I got to be a part of it.

"It's something that will always be close to my heart. Any time I get to wear the tricolour, it's what I live for," he added.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Talking about Aditi's game, Lahiri said, "The fact that there were so many eyeballs on golf, thanks to Aditi, the way she played, the fact that a lot of people were talking about it and a lot of politicians and government officials were congratulating and waving about it, which I'm so glad to see."

"I'd love to see some action being taken towards having more of us, more athletes andother people who could go ahead in the future Olympics and do something meaningful for the country. We all know what a medal at the Olympics means to our country, but we also need to be able to develop on a grass roots level," he added.

The Indian golfer finished tied 46th in the Wyndham Championship and will next be seen locking horns in the PGA tour.

Indian fans can catch Anirban Lahiri LIVE in action on the PGA Tour on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

"I really need to win. I really need to get that off my chest. I need to get that, you know, albatross off my shoulders, cross off my neck in a way. But I also feel like I've been through so many cycles, so many ups and downs and ups and downs and challenges physically, challenges mentally, emotionally," said Lahiri.

"Being away from home, beginning to make this TOUR and this place my home, a lot has happened. So to that extent, I feel like I'm in a good place right now with my game and with everything else. So hopefully this next season, call it my seventh or my eighth, will be the season when I finally get my first win," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp