STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India get decent draw in Thomas and Uber Cup

The Indian women's team had lost to champion China in the semifinal stage in the 2016 edition of Uber Cup.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian badminton teams were on Wednesday handed comfortable draws in the rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, slated to be held between October 9 and 17 at Aarhus, Denmark.

The Indian men's team has been clubbed alongside defending champions China and minnows Netherlands and Tahiti in Group C, while the women's side will be challenged by last edition runners-up Thailand, Spain and Scotland in Group B.

The draw ceremony was held by the game's governing body BWF at Kuala Lumpur.

The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will make it to the knock-out round.

The Indian men's and women's teams had failed to reach the knockout stage in the last edition in 2018.

The Indian women's team had lost to champion China in the semifinal stage in the 2016 edition of Uber Cup.

They also reached the semifinal in the 2014 New Delhi edition.

Hosts Denmark, who had claimed the Thomas Cup trophy in 2016, were put in a challenging Group B with Korea, France and Germany.

Indonesia, who have won the Thomas Cup a record 13 times, are in Group A with Chinese Taipei, Algeria and Thailand, while last edition runners-up Japan are in Group D with Malaysia, Canada and England.

In Uber Cup, defending champions Japan are in Group A with Indonesia, Germany and France, while Group C features Korea, Chinese Taipei, Tahiti and Egypt.

China, who have won the tournament 14 times but failed to make the final in 2018 for the first time since they started participating in the 1980s, are in Group D with Denmark, Malaysia and Canada.

The event was originally scheduled to be held from May 16-24 last year but was postponed to August 15-23.

Later it was further delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a wave of withdrawals by top teams, including Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, amid the health crisis, the prestigious tournament was postponed again last September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas And Uber Cup Thomas And Uber Cup Finals
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp