Japanese Grand Prix cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

Japanese GP was cancelled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One

Formula One (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: This year's Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday.

The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct.10, between the events in Turkey and the United States.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," F1 said in a statement.

"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

The decision creates another dent in F1's calendar of Asia-based races following the cancellation of the Australian and Chinese GPs.

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest from locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond," F1 said in the statement.

Most of the series is being staged in Europe and the Middle East this season, with organizers initially planning 23 races.

The 11th race was held last weekend, when French driver Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The Japanese government pushed ahead with the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, which finished on Aug.8, although medical experts said the surge was not directly linked to the Games.

