Team Honda announces line-up for  Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

All the five rounds will be in Chennai -- one each in August, September and October. The last two rounds will be conducted in January and February.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar. (Photo Courtesy: Team Honda)

Senthil Kumar and Rajiv Sethu (Photo Courtesy: Team Honda)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 2021 season of the FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) is set to start from Friday in Chennai. Team Honda announced their line-up on Wednesday and all eyes will be on the duo of Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar, who will compete in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

Both the riders are well respected in the circuit.

Sethu is a three-time podium finisher of national championship and a 2016 national champion while Senthil Kumar grabbed podium in the 2018 INMRC Pro-Stock 165cc championship as well. There will be expectations on him for the season, and he expects a tough competition this time around.

"If you talk about my overall expectations this season, it would be to win the championship. The competition, of course, will be tough as many riders are coming this year and the entries are also more in this category, but I am prepared for it. I do not take much pressure, because if I do, it affects your concentration.I just enjoy my race and plan accordingly," Rajiv told The New Indian Express.

All the five rounds will be in Chennai -- one each in August, September and October. The last two rounds will be conducted in January and February. However, last season, the Covid-19 situation only allowed two rounds, and one hopes that the pandemic does not play spoilsport this time around. 

"The uncertainty factor does hinder the preparation level because once you are preparing for a particular schedule and then if it changes suddenly many things can go haywire. But, fortunately, the organisers are very considerate if such things happen. Hopefully, the pandemic does not spoil anyone's plan and we can stick to the calendar that has been given. People are so excited to compete and we are also gearing to win the championship this year," said Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

As part of Honda's initiative, 12 young Indian riders will also feature in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R while 14 riders will also participate in the CBR150 category.

