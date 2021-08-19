STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paralympics: PCI chief Deepa Malik, Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati arrive in Tokyo

Arhan Bagati shared a video in which the Indian contingent can be seen going to Paralympic village after their arrival in Tokyo.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:19 PM

Paralympic Committee of India chief Deepa Malik

Paralympic Committee of India chief Deepa Malik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TOKYO: Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President, and Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati on Thursday arrived in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games which gets underway from August 24.

54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the showpiece event. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

Deepa said the check-in at Tokyo was very smooth and the volunteers made sure the arrival at the airport wasn't complicated.

"Very smooth check in and just not complicated at all as it seemed in briefings regards to apps n Covid protocols. Lots of booths n volunteers to assist at the airport. Or shud I say we were very well prepared through our webinars back home #Tokyo2020 @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia," Deepa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Arhan Bagati shared a video in which the Indian contingent can be seen going to Paralympic village after their arrival in Tokyo.

"Next Stop: Paralympic Village," Arhan Bagati tweeted.

Deepa and the Deputy Chef de Mission had departed for Tokyo on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Founder Member of PCI J. Chandrashekhar, PCI Treasurer M. Mahadeva, and India's para table tennis players Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel and Sonal Patel.

Malik on Wednesday told ANI that the Indian team looks in great shape.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur have sent their wishes. I'm delighted. I'm in a different role as I'm not playing this year but it is a different feeling to work alongside para-athletes. The team looks in great shape. I wish them all the best for the games," the PCI chief said.

The first batch of Indian para-athletes had arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 25 with paddlers Bhavina and Sonal locking horns in table tennis events.

Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh will be the Chef de Mission of the team.

