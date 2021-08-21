STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Inspired by Amit Khatri's silver, coach wants to take a crack at Paris Olympics 

It came by virtue of his ward Amit Khatri winning silver in the 10km racewalking event at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Published: 21st August 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship.

Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship. (Photo | AFI)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chandan Singh began his career as a racewalker in 2006 and has participated in many international competitions in his 15-year journey, including two World Championships, but his moment under the spotlight finally came on Saturday. 

It came by virtue of his ward Amit Khatri winning silver in the 10km racewalking event at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chandan’s relationship with the 18-year-old took root four years ago at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala. The 34-year-old, who is an Army Subedar based in Pune, was training at the national camp in Punjab when he spotted a scrawny youngster taking laps around the stadium with keen interest. It was the beginning of a fruitful stint that has blossomed ever since. And with Chandan not having given up on his own racewalking career, it has spurred him on to prepare alongside Amit for the Paris Olympics.

"I'm extremely happy. Amit's silver has now spurred me to train with him and prepare together for the Paris Olympics in 2024. It is a big motivation," Chandan told this daily from Pune.

While his own dream of making the Paris Olympics may be lofty and unrealistic, Chandan seems confident about Amit's chances three years down the line. And there is Neeraj Chopra to take inspiration from. The javelin thrower won the World U20 Athletics Championships in 2016 before going on to achieve a historic gold in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago.

"With Neeraj doing well in Tokyo, there is a lot of excitement and motivation among athletes. I was actually expecting Amit to win gold in his event. But I want to make Amit ready for Paris," he said.

Chandan's dedication to train Amit has never wavered over the last four years. In 2019 and 2020, the army man invited Amit to his home at Mukteshwar in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand and made the youngster train at an altitude of approximately 2000 metres for four months on the trot. It has helped Amit build the kind of endurance required to taste success at the world stage. 

"The high altitude training has helped him massively. That kind of training is a necessity for any racewalker," Chandan added.

At the start of this year, Chandan had to return to his base at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. With the second wave of Covid resulting in stringent lockdowns, Amit's training might have been affected if not for their unrelenting commitment.

"When this year started, I had to go back to Pune. I sent him home to Rohtak. There was a lockdown. Stadiums were not open anywhere. So I told him to find a quiet stretch in Rohtak where he could mark a distance of 500m and train there. I was monitoring his training on WhatsApp every day. Training could not stop," the coach was clear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandan Singh
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp