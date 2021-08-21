Top seed Reshma in final after battling win 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top seed Reshma Maruri of Karnataka earned a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over fourth-seed Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu in the girls' semifinals of Tennishub-MPTA national junior U-18 clay court tennis championship. In the boys’ doubles final, Chirag Duhan of Haryana and Sandeesh Kurale of Maharashtra got the better of Munim Deep of MP and Dhananjay Athreya of TN 6-2, 7-5 and claim the title.

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Chirag Duhan (HR) bt Denim Yadav (MP) 6-4, 6-4; Saheb G Sodhi (MH) bt Yogee Panwar (HR) 6-4, 6-1; Girls: Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture (MH) bt Suhitha Maruri (KA) 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Boys: Chirag Duhan (HR)/Sandesh Kurale (MH) bt Munim Deep (MP)/Athreya Dhananjay (TN) 6-2, 7-5.

SRM to meet Freyer in final

Skipper Subramania Siva's unbeaten 55 paved the way for Freyer International to beat AG's Office by six wickets in the semifinals of the 51st All-India YSCA Trophy here on Friday. Siva and Sumant Jain added 82 runs for the fourth wicket and provided the platform for the win. The final will be played on Sunday. Dr P Ashok Sigamani, vice-president of the TNCA, will be the chief guest and present the awards. Brief scores: AG's Office 175/6 in 30 ovs (M Kamalesh 49, S Dinesh 53, Srikaran 3/37) lost to Freyer International 179/4 in 29 ovs (Sumant Jain 52, M Prabhu 30, Subrmania Siva 55 n.o.); Gurunanak College 142/7 in 30 ovs (S Aravind 38, Deepan Lingesh 53) lost to SRM IST 145/4 in 24.4 ovs (U Mukilesh 26, Mohit Hariharan 56 n.o., Krish Jain 27 n.o.).

Naveen shines

Riding on M Naveen's 4 for 15, Chengai Kings CC defeated Willow CC by three wickets in a second division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association.

Brief scores: Second division: Willow CC 103 all out in 27.2 ovs (M Naveen 4/15) lost to Chengai Kings CC 104/7 in 21.1 ovs.

Jagan takes pole

The seasoned Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing began the defence of his title in the premium pro-stock 165cc Open category by clinching the pole position at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, which commenced at the MMRT here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sparks Racing’s Allwin Xavier put in some consistent laps in the qualifying session to grab pole position, clocking 02:09.552 in the novice (stock 165cc) category which will see 39 riders taking the start in Saturday’s race. Udayi Prakash (Rockers Racing, Coimbatore) (02:09.556) and Sarvesh Hanumannavar (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.580) filled the front row.