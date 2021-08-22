STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anirban Lahiri cards 71 in third round, needs big result in final round

Anirban Lahiri will have a lot of work to do to get into the Top-10 for a place in next week's BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Published: 22nd August 2021

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW JERSEY: A tired Anirban Lahiri endured a wild ride in the third round of The Northern Trust, compiling a level par 71 to drop to T-60th from overnight T-38th.

Lahiri, who admitted to feeling fatigue at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, mixed his card with six birdies, including four over his last six holes, four bogeys and one double bogey.

At 4-under 209, the 34-year-old Indian was eighth shots off a possible Top-10.

Cameron Smith (60) and Jon Rahm (67) shared the third round lead on 16-under in the first of three Playoffs events.

Smith recorded a career-low 18-hole score and set the Liberty National course record with a 60 and entered the final round tied for the lead with Rahm.

The World No.1 Rahm held at least a share of the lead for the third consecutive round.

Lahiri chose to look at the positives as the tournament's decision to postpone the final round to Monday due to an impending hurricane will allow him to rest up and prepare for a do-or-die final round.

With a Tropical Storm Warning, the organisers announced there will be no play on Sunday and the final round will be held on Monday.

"Barring a 62 on Monday, I probably will have a few weeks off. I'll have to try and get a 62 and get some rest in.

"Pleased that we've got tomorrow (Sunday) off and I'm not going to be on any treadmill or bicycle. I'm just going to rest and come out Monday, and try to shoot a low one," said Lahiri.

Lahiri parred the first four holes, but after that he had just two more in the next 14.

After making birdies on Hole Nos.5 and 6 from four feet and 17 feet, Lahiri gave away the shots in the next two holes.

He bogeyed 10 and doubled the 12th to fall to 3-over for the day before summing up his energy to produce four late birdies against a fourth bogey.

Talking of a Top-10 which will be difficult, he said, "If it doesn't, it is still all good. I am happy with the way I am playing. It's unfortunate that I am at a stage where physically, I'm a little limited and inhibited. I'll try to deal with it and enjoy myself out there despite everything."

"It's been the story of the last two days. I've been playing really good, playing solid to start, missed a few makeable opportunities and finally made a couple."

Lahiri said he is on "the verge of exhaustion right now" and his "body is unable to cope with everything that has gone on in the past two months."

"Safe to say, I had a five or six hole period where I was trying to hit shots and my body just said no and I got into some bad spots. It's not often I make a double from 110 yards from the middle of the fairway which I did on 12."

