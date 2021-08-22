STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxers Bishwametra Chongtham, Daksh Singh pack a punch at Asian Junior and Youth Championships

The first Indian to enter the ring on the day, Daksh made a fast start, landing some good combination punches against his opponent.

Boxing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite reaching Dubai at the eleventh hour, six junior boxers out of ten had posted big wins to advance on the opening day of the Asian Junior and Youth Championships on Friday. On Saturday, Daksh Singh kept up the momentum, registering a commanding victory over Kuwait’s Omar Ahmad to enter the quarterfinals of the youth category. Bishwametra Chongtham (51kg) beat Kazakastan’s Kenzhe Muratuly 5-0 to enter the semifinals and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

The first Indian to enter the ring on the day, Daksh made a fast start, landing some good combination punches against his opponent. Ahmad also showed plenty of intent, going after the Indian. But it was the Indian who landed more pinpoint blows. Daksh got the vote of all the five judges.

Daksh came out a confident boxer in the second essay, keeping up the intensity level with some solid hits. Sensing that he requires big points in order to stay in the game, Ahmad showed plenty of heart to return the favour. However, he just lacked the accuracy in his punches. All that effort seemed to have drained his energy towards the end of the round. Daksh took full advantage by landing some telling blows. Daksh was clearly leading the contest.

In the final round, Ahmad could barely stand firm as Daksh continued to pile on the pressure with some deadly hooks. The Delhi boy did well to keep his opponent at bay with some counter-punches to cap off an impressive display. Ahmad was gasping for breath towards the end, Daksh could have been thinking about his next match. After sealing a 5-0 win, Daksh will meet Turdubaev Eldar of Kyrgyzstan next.

