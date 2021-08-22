STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA: Will enroll myself for draft next year, says Princepal Singh

Star Indian basketball player Princepal Singh has stated that he will enroll himself in the NBA draft next year.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian basketball player Princepal Singh.

Indian basketball player Princepal Singh.

By ANI

SACRAMENTO: Star Indian basketball player, Princepal Singh has stated that he will enroll himself in the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft next year.

The 6-foot-9 forward on Tuesday made history by being part of the Sacramento Kings' squad that went on to win the 2021 NBA Summer League. This made him the first Indian in NBA history to be part of a championship roster at any level of the NBA.

The Kings dominated the championship game against the Boston Celtics, clinching the title with a 100-67 win. The victory also made the Kings the only franchise to win multiple Summer League titles, having previously clinched it in 2014. In the final, the NBA Academy India alumni played the final 4:08 mins of the game and put his name alongside the great Satnam Singh Bhamara, as per NBA.com.

During his time on the court, Singh finished with two points - scoring the Kings final bucket which took them to 100, while also pulling down the one rebound. "That was the best part. I wanted to play and score desperately. Bohot badiya tha woh [It was very good]. Every member of our team had scored. So scoring the 100th point was really special," he told Olympics.com.

Talking about his future NBA plan and playing with big guns there, Punjab-born hoopster explained: "I had a chat with my agent before deciding not to enter the NBA draft. I need more experience and playing minutes before making the jump. Moreover, I was a bit unfit before. Now I am back to prime fitness and I am improving a lot. So I want to play in G-League and summer league then next year I will enroll myself for the draft. I want to prove myself first in these leagues and then go for NBA."

Princepal also shed some light on his Olympic dream as he said that the Indian team will surely be present at the showpiece event someday.

"While I was watching the Olympics, I felt if India could play here, it will be great. We will play someday for sure. India should focus on playing abroad. They need exposure trips to play against the best. Right now, the players play only in India. We should try going to China or Australia to play against their national teams so that we get to improve. The current coach is doing great in training and we are improving. He almost trains the way, we train in India," the 20-year-old suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Princepal Singh NBA National Basketball Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp