STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Indians look to make mark in TT, powerlifting and taekwondo

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will lead India's charge in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympic Games beginning August 25.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel

Paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat duo of Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will lead India's charge in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympic Games beginning August 25.

While Bhavina will participate in wheelchair class 4 category, Sonalben will compete in wheelchair class 3 category in women's singles.

They will also pair up for the women's doubles event.

Bhavina and Sonalben will be in action on the opening day as they start their qualification rounds, which are scheduled to be held on August 25, 26 and 27.

The semi-final and the final are slated for August 28 and 29.

Bhavina is currently world no 8 while Sonalben is ranked 19th.

The duo, both medallist at the Asian Games, has been training under Coach Lalan Doshi at the Blind People's Association in Ahmedabad.

In para taekwondo, India will be solely represented by 21-year-old Aruna Tanwar.

The Haryana-based athlete, who will participate in the women's under 49kg K44 category, will be in action on September 2 from the round-of-16 rounds.

Aruna, currently ranked 30th in the K44 category, is a silver medalist at the Asian Para Taekwondo Championship in Vietnam in 2018 as well as a bronze medallist at the World Para Taekwondo Championship in Turkey in 2019.

In para powerlifting, India is sending Jai Deep and Sakina Khatun.

While Sakina, born in West Bengal, has been training at the SAI National Center of Excellence in Bangalore, Haryana-based Jai Deep has been training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak.

Sakina, who will participate in the women's up to 50kg category, had become the only Indian woman paralympian to ever win a Commonwealth Games medal when she claimed a bronze in 2014 in Glasgow.

She is also a 2018 Para Asian Games silver medallist.

Sakina, who contracted polio as a kid, started powerlifting training in 2010 with financial support from Dilip Majumdar and her current coach, Farman Basha.

Jai Deep, who is participating at the men's up to 65kg category, is an assistant coach in the Sports Authority of India.

The duo will be in action in Tokyo in their respective final rounds on August 27.

All these athletes are part of TOPS and have received financial assistance from the Government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Paralympics 2021 Bhavina Patel Sonalben Patel
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp