Four Indians advance into semis on Day 4 at ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

Vishvanath Suresh, Vanshraj, Daksh Singh and Jaydeep Rawat were the four pugilists to enter the Last-4 stage and confirm medals for India.

Published: 24th August 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vishvanath Suresh and three other Indian men boxers have made their way into the semi-finals on the fourth day of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Vanshraj (64kg), Daksh Singh (67kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) were the other three pugilists to enter the Last-4 stage and confirm medals for the country.

Vishvanath gave India a perfect start for the day as he outperformed Zholbborosov Amantur in the men's 48kg quarter-final and secured a dominating 5-0 win. The Kyrgyz boxer Zholbborosov was no match for Vishvanath as the Indian, showing tactical brilliance and great power, held an advantage over his opponent throughout the match.

Vanshaj too claimed an identical victory against Tajikistan's Makhkamov Dovud while Jaydeep was declared as the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round against the local boy Eissa Mohammed Alkurdi. On the other hand, Daksh had to fight hard against Kyrgyzstan's Turdubaev Eldar during his split 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Victor Shaikhom Singh (54kg), Vijay Singh (57kg) and Rabichandra Singh (60kg) couldn't manage to progress as they suffered defeats in their respective quarter-finals.

Having already secured themselves and the country medals, seven Indian junior pugilists, including four girls, will aim for a spot in the final as they will fight in the semi-finals on Day 5 of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups--junior and youth--are being played together for the first time.

Among boys Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will be seen in action while Muskan (46kg), Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) will fight in the girls' category.

The ongoing Asian Championships is the much-needed competitive tournament for the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years, lost due to pandemic.

India boxers have already assured the country of more than 25 medals in the event, which has been witnessing competition in the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

