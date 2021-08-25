STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Even Manny Pacquiao finds Father Time undefeated

Manny Pacquiao’s story is so remarkable that anyone familiar with it can’t help but root that it doesn’t come with a bad ending.

Published: 25th August 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, waits in the ring with a trainer after losing his fight to Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, waits in the ring with a trainer after losing his fight to Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: Manny Pacquiao’s story is so remarkable that anyone familiar with it can’t help but root that it doesn’t come with a bad ending.

Fighting his way out of abject poverty in the Philippines was an accomplishment all by itself. Winning titles in eight different divisions and becoming a star pay-per-view attraction cemented his status as a boxing legend.

And don’t forget about Pacquiao’s second career as a politician. There’s an outside chance he could end up as president of the Philippines if he plays his cards right.

The fact Pacquiao has options out of the ring might make it easier to retire following his decision loss Saturday to Yordenis Ugas. Hopefully he also has some of his millions left over to help him resist the urge to lace up the gloves again.

Yes, he could conceivably still fight, even at the age of 42. And, yes, people would probably still line up for tickets to watch.

But for all intents and purposes, it’s over, something Pacquiao himself seemed to acknowledge, even if he wasn’t quite ready to announce his retirement.

“Thank you to all of you,” he said in a post-fight press conference that sounded a lot like the last one he will have. “Thank you boxing.”

Boxing history, of course, is littered with fighters who couldn’t quit on their own terms. Even Muhammad Ali wasn’t immune, fighting in a cow pasture in Bermuda in a forgettable last fight and then having to fight Parkinson’s the remainder of his life.

Here's hoping we’ve seen the last of Pacquiao in the ring. Not because it seems like boxing will have a big hole to fill with his departure, but because time has taken its toll on Pacquiao like it has for so many fighters before him.

Golfers can play long past their prime, as evidenced by Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win at the age of 50. There’s a football player Pacquiao’s age in Florida who is coming off a Super Bowl win and showing no signs of wanting to hang up his cleats.

But you don’t play boxing, where there’s always a chance the next big punch may be the last.

No, Pacquiao didn’t look horrible in the ring when he dropped a unanimous decision to Ugas. But he sure didn’t look like a fighter who could beat Errol Spence Jr., a dominant welterweight who was scheduled to be his opponent before being diagnosed with a detached retina two weeks before the fight.

Pacquiao caught a break by escaping a possible beating. But even the unheralded Ugas was able to beat him going away — a clear sign that after 26 years fighting as a pro it’s time to hang them up.

“I am a fighter inside and outside the ring and I have work to do now for my people,” Pacquiao said. “In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again in the ring but I am so happy what I accomplished.”

Those accomplishments are many, and they are well earned. Pacquiao fought the best, beat most of them, and — except for his surprisingly lackluster performance in his hugely hyped fight with Folyd Mayweather Jr.— delivered every time he stepped in the ring.

He’s not only a Hall of Famer but an inspiration to fighters everywhere. Once a street urchin, he became one of the most celebrated and highly paid fighters ever — and did it by fighting anyone who was in his path.

His fights were national occasions in the Philippines, where life stopped for a few hours every time he went to battle. He would become famous in America, too, and spent long hours learning English so well that he could easily do interviews in his second language.

Now, there’s nothing left to accomplish. No more belts, no more talk about a second fight with the retired Mayweather.

And certainly no fights at his age with the likes of Spence or Terence Crawford.

Luckily for Pacquiao, he’s got other options.

Already a senator in the Philippines, he has teased the possibility of a presidential run next year. The polls so far don’t favor him but Pacquiao has been competitive in any fight he’s ever been in.

Boxing will miss him, even as other fighters take his place. He was always entertaining to watch, always faithful to his sport.

But in the end, the one battle Pacquiao was never going to win was with Father Time.

No one does.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manny Pacquiao Philippines
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp