HCL SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger squash tournament​: Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhishek Pradhan in final

By PTI

CHENNAI: Fifth-seeded Velavan Senthilkumar set up a final clash against No.6 seed Abhishek Pradhan in the men's event of the final of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger squash tournament at the ISA courts here on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar, a former Asian junior champion, continued his good form to score over fourth-seeded Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5 in 37 minutes.

He had on Tuesday, ousted No.2 seed Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Pradhan eased past Rahul Baitha (No.7 seed) in straight games to reach the summit clash.

In the women's section, the top two seeds -Sunanya Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna - will vie for the title on Thursday.

They outplayed their opponents Akshaya Sri and Aparajitha Balamurukan, respectively, in straight games in the semifinals.

Results: Semifinals: Women: Sunayna Kuruvilla (X1) beat Akshaya Sri 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna (X2) beat Aparajitha Balamurukan (X4) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6.

Men: Velavan Senthilkumar (X5) beat Abhishek Agarwal (X4) 11-8, 14-12, 11-5; Abhishek Pradhan (X6) beat Rahul Baitha (X7) 11-7, 11-3, 11-9.