Muskan, Aarzoo cruise into final at ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

Muskan and Aarzoo continued their brilliant form and progressed into the final on the fifth day of the Asian Junior Boxing Championships.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:48 PM

Boxing

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Junior Indian boxers Muskan and Aarzoo continued their brilliant form and progressed into the final on the fifth day of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Muskan (46kg), who hails from Haryana, blanked Yelyanur Turganova of Kazakhstan in a one-sided bout that saw the Indian boxer playing it swift and smart from a long range. She maintained her dominance throughout the three rounds and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

Aarzoo (54kg) staved off tough competition from Uzbekistan's Tileubergenova Guldana in an evenly contested bout. Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and continuously attacked from the beginning. The Indian pugilist showed her technical supremacy in the last round and landed more punches to complete a narrow 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, Devika (50kg) and Supriya (66kg) lost their respective semi-final bouts and had to be content with the bronze medals.

In the junior boys' section, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) advanced into the finals after registering identical unanimous victories in their respective last-4 bouts. On the other hand, Ankush (66kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat in his semi-final match.

Having already secured themselves and the country medals, nine Indian youth pugilists, including four women, will aim for a spot in the final as they play their semi-finals on Day 6 of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups -- junior and youth -- are playing together for the first time. Among men, Vanshaj (64kg), Daksh (67kg), Vishal (80kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will be seen in action while Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) and Sneha (66kg) will fight in the youth women's category.

Asian Junior Boxing Championships Muskan Aarzoo
