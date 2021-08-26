STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Rohidas awarded Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Amit Rohidas played an instrumental role in India's backline as well as PC defending in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Indian drag-flicker Amit Rohidas

Indian drag-flicker Amit Rohidas (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team defender, and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas has been awarded the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in Sports & Games by the Odisha government. Rohidas played an instrumental role in India's backline as well as PC defending in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics Games, where India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal by claiming bronze.

Hockey India congratulated Rohidas on getting the prestigious award.

The hockey star from Sundargarh district in Odisha has been a regular feature in the Indian team after making a comeback in 2017 and has been part of some of the biggest feats in recent years.

Hockey coach Kalu Charan Choudhury, who has worked towards developing talented players at the grassroots level and has been coaching aspiring hockey players from Odisha for many decades, has won the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in the promotion of Sports & Games. Siba Prasad was awarded the Coach of The Year award, a release informed on Thursday.

Congratulating the awardees, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "I am very delighted to know that Indian men's hockey team defender Amit Rohidas has been awarded the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in Sports & Games. He is truly deserving of it. His contribution to the Indian Team in their Bronze Medal feat in the Olympics will go down in history. I wish this accolade will encourage him to do better and better for the Indian team in the coming days."

"I also congratulate Coach Kalu Charan Choudhury for winning the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in promotion of Sports & Games. He has dedicated his life to hockey, and this is a befitting award for his contribution. I also congratulate Siba Prasad on being awarded the Coach of the year. Congratulations to all the winners," Ningombam added.

