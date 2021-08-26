STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian para-athletes aim to increase medal haul in field events

Consisting some of India's top medal hopefuls for the Paralympics, India's athletics team has sent a strong contingent of 24 para-athletes to Tokyo this year.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu

Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Consisting some of India's top medal hopefuls for the Paralympics, India's athletics team has sent a strong contingent of 24 para-athletes to Tokyo this year. The list includes the Rio -- Paralympics Gold medallist Thangavelu Mariyappan, who won the precious medal in Men's High Jump in the T42 category.

Though Mariyappan had missed the Opening Ceremony after coming in close contact with a COVID 19 patient, he has been cleared to compete by the organising committee as long as he tests negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Besides Mariyappan, the athletics team also consists of India's legendary javelin thrower Devendra, who currently holds the world record of F46 category to his name and is India's first and only double gold medallist in the Paralympic Games.

India has fielded a strong contingent of eight javelin throwers including Jhajharia and all of them hold a strong position in the world rankings and would be aiming to grab the prestigious medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. This includes Sandeep Chaudhary (F44 Category), Sumit Antil (F64 Category), Sundar Singh Gurjar (F46 Category), Ajeet Singh Yadav (F46 Category), Navdeep (F41 Category), and Ranjeet Bhati (F57 Category).

India has also got a strong contention in Men's High Jump, where besides Mariyappan, who will be aiming to get his 2nd consecutive Paralympic gold medal, India has Rio Bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati who will be aiming to change the colour of his medal in the F42 Category, Sharad Kumar, who is currently ranked 2nd in the world (F42 category), World number 3 Praveen Kumar (T44 category), Nishad Kumar (T47 category) and Ram Pal Chahar (T47 Category).

Two other names to watch out for in the throw events would be shot-putter Soman Rana who competes in the F57 category and is currently ranked 2nd in the World and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who competes in the F56 category and had won the Bronze Medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019.

India has a strong history in the track and field events of Paralympics having won 10 of their 12 medals in field events alone. Looking at their past history in the Paralympics, the Ministery of Youth Affairs and Sports established a professional set-up under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the management of the para-athletes. The team has a dedicated research wing and athlete relationship management personnel working with 55 para-athletes that are currently part of the TOPS Core Group.

In this Olympic Cycle alone the TOPS athletes have been given government support such as foreign exposure trips for training, financial assistance for coaches, physios & masseurs along with financial assistance to procure prosthesis, electric wheelchairs, and sports specific equipment. Many of the athletes such as T. Mariyappan, Ekta Bhyan, Varun Bhati, and Amit Saroha have been employed by SAI as coaches or assistant coaches to help train the next generation of para-athletes.

India's representation in the athletics events of the Tokyo Paralympics will begin on Friday and conclude on September 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp