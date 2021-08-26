STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WFI lets off wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sonam Malik with warning

Published: 26th August 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The disciplinary panel of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday let Vinesh Phogat, Sonam Malik and Divya Kakran off the hook with a warning. The reprieve meant the wrestlers can now take part in the selection trials scheduled to pick up the team for the upcoming World Championships slated in Oslo, Norway from October 2 to 10.

"Yes, all three wrestlers were let off with a warning that they will be banned for life if they commit such indiscipline in the future," a WFI source confirmed to this daily.

The national governing body earlier this month had 'temporarily suspended' star grappler Vinesh for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign and also issued notices to young Sonam and Divya for misconduct. They were given time till August 16 to reply to the notice.

"We were expecting this leniency from the WFI. Vinesh has even started training at the Kharkhoda Sports School from Tuesday. She is preparing for the World Championships," said Om Prakash Dahiya, Vinesh's childhood coach.

One of the biggest medal prospects for the country in the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh lost in the quarterfinal to bow out of the quadrennial event. Soon after her return to the country, the federation had suspended her and served the notice citing three breaches including her refusal to share the same floor with Indian wrestlers, refusing to train with them, and using a non-certified singlet in her quarterfinal loss in Tokyo.
"She met the doctor recently and was given a go-ahead by him to train for the worlds," added Dahiya. The selection trials will be held in New Delhi on August 31.
 

