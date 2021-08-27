No time to grieve over Tokyo defeat, next Olympics is approaching: Vinesh Phogat 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she does not have much time to grieve over her Tokyo Games debacle and is gearing up for future challenges.

The athletes spoke during a programme where Tata Motors and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced extension of their partnership till the 2024 Olympics.

When Vinesh was asked about her experience in Tokyo where she made a shock quarterfinal exit, she said she "learnt a lot".

"It was my second Olympics. In my first Olympics, I got injured and now I suffered defeat and I would accept that. I will work over the weaknesses before the upcoming competitions.

"At the senior level we don't have enough time to grieve over a defeat, because the next Olympics is approaching and there are back-to-back competitions. It's one thing to reach on top but to stay on top is challenging," said Vinesh, who was suspended by WFI for indiscipline in Tokyo but later let off with a warning.

The 26-year-old from Balali village in Haryana, said she even learnt from her juniors who were in Tokyo.

"We (Anshu and Sonam) went together this time and I wish that we qualify in all wight categories the next time and give our best the Olympics, Worlds and Commonwealth and other championships."