STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vishu, Tanu & Nikita in final; Ashish, Anshul lose

Junior woman boxer Vishu Rathee (48kg) made short work of Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen to enter the final of the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Dubai on Thursday.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Junior woman boxer Vishu Rathee (48kg) made short work of Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen to enter the final of the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Dubai on Thursday. Tanu (50kg) and Nikita Chand (60kg) also won their respective ties to march into the finals.

Soon after the sound of the bell, Vishu asserted her dominance by landing some big punches on Otgonbat. It was clear that the Mongolian had no answers as the referee gave her a standing count after 40-odd seconds. Soon after the bout resumed, Otgonbat was on the ropes again as Vishu continued to pile on the pressure on her with some accurate blows. Seeing the powerless Mongolian struggle, the referee stopped the contest soon after.

Tanu was also impressive, beating Nepal’s Swostika 5-0. Nikita matched Tanu to beat Tokhirova Mukhlisa of Uzbekistan 5-0. In the boys’ section, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals. 

Up against Uzbekistan’s Norkosimov Mironshokh, Ashish was involved in a tough exchange of punches early on. Both showed plenty of aggression, looking to dominate. Ashish was struggling to get an opening and was resorting to clenching in order to unsettle his rival. Despite Ashish’s tactics, Norkosimov was able to land some solid point-winning punches and unsettle the Indian instead. At the end of the round, it was clear that Norkosimov was leading.

In the second round, both boxers showed plenty of intent, trading some hefty blows. Both stood their ground and exchanged plenty of punches. Ashish seemed to be aware that he needed to use his big left more often and showed more urgency later. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp