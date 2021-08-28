STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National training centre for wrestlers on cards

The announcement was made during a programme organised to extend WFI's partnership with Tata Motors as the game's official sponsors till the 2024 Olympics.

Published: 28th August 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Mat

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday announced that it is planning a national training centre where its wrestlers can train and get assistance to manage their injuries. The announcement was made during a programme organised to extend WFI's partnership with Tata Motors as the game's official sponsors till the 2024 Olympics. The company had become the sponsor of the sport in 2018.

As a part of this initiative named 'Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024', the WFI, with support from Tata Motors, will focus on the growth, progress and advancement of both men and women wrestlers, across age groups, by providing access to the right infrastructure, platform, opportunities and security.

"The elite wrestlers always get support but we could take this support to the wrestlers in rural areas, from cream (of Indian wrestling) to villages and that is the contribution of Tata Motors," said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI president.

It was also announced that apart from the scholarships to 60 juniors, 30 talented wrestlers, to be identified by the WFI, will be adopted by Tata Motors. All of their training expenses and exposure trips to foreign countries will be covered under the junior development program and will also be given assistance to manage injuries through physios.

The WFI president also urged the company to even support the wrestling league. Responding to the request, Girish Wagh, executive director & president of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit of Tata Motors, said, "This partnership is evolving and we will evaluate the suggestion".

India's wrestlers, who competed at the Tokyo Games, were also present on the occasion with Deepak Punia being the only exception. All of these wrestlers were also presented with car keys during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who bowed out of the Olympics following her quarterfinal defeat, said that she does not have much time to grieve over her loss at the Tokyo Games and is gearing up for future challenges. Young Anshu Malik suggested that a sports psychologist should be attached to the team to help them overcome nerves at big events like the Olympics.
 

