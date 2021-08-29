STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort.

Published: 29th August 2021 06:11 PM

Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver in Tokyo Paralympics and set an Asian record.

Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver in Tokyo Paralympics and set an Asian record. (Photo | SAI Media)

By PTI

TOKYO: India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record.

American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

