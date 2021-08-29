STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: TTFI to award silver medallist Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakh

After scripting history in Tokyo Paralympics, paddler Bhavina Patel said she is disappointed on not giving her hundred per cent in the gold medal match.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel (Photo | SAI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Dushyant Chautala, the President of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Sunday said that the federation will award Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakh.

India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Malik had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

"TTFI will give Rs 31 lakhs to Bhavina Patel for winning a Silver medal at Paralympic Games," said Chautala during a press conference on Sunday.

After scripting history in Tokyo Paralympics, paddler Bhavina Patel said she is disappointed on not giving her hundred per cent in the gold medal match.

"I am very happy on one side and on one side I was very nervous, so that's why I wasn't able to give my hundred per cent in the match. I am not satisfied and a little bit disappointed. But I will fulfill all the shortcomings in the next tournament," Bhavina told ANI after the match.

World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. Talking about her mental composure and resilience during the match against the Chinese, Bhavina said: "I am able to control my mind very well. It's not a big thing for me. But this was my first experience. The Chinese player played very well. She had a very fast moment and have a huge experience so that's why I was nervous."

"I tried to give my hundred per cent but I wasn't able to give and that's why I am disappointed. If I gave more effort, definitely I would have done it [win gold]."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTFI Bhavina Patel ​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Table Tennis Federation Of India
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp