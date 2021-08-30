STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Bishwamitra Chongtham strikes gold at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships​, silver for Vishvanath Suresh

Bishwamitra Chongtham put up a splendid show to clinch the gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Bishwamitra Chongtham

Indian boxer Bishwamitra Chongtham (Photo | BFI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's Bishwamitra Chongtham put up a splendid show to clinch the gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Living up to the favourites tag, the 2021 World Youth Championships medallist Bishwamitra defeated Uzbekistan's Kuziboev Ahmadjon by split 4-1 in the men's 51kg final to hand India its first gold in the youth event at the ongoing championships.

The Indian boxer showed an effective defensive technique and graceful footwork against the Uzbek boxer in a match which saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, Bishwamitra kept his cool throughout the match and hit some precise punches before clinching the match as well as the gold.

Meanwhile, Vishvanath Suresh went down fighting against the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and finished his campaign with a silver medal in the 48kg category after a defeat by a unanimous margin.

Later on Monday, Vanshaj (64kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), and Vishal (80kg) will be seen in action in the men's finals while Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), Khushi (75kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg) will fight for gold in the women's category.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women's category.

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

Earlier on Sunday, India's junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event, claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. India claimed the third position in the overall junior championships team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals in the women's section. Mahi Raghav was adjudged the best boxer.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals after their losses in the finals. Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) were the Indians who finished with bronze medals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishwamitra Chongtham Vishvanath Suresh ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships Youth Boxing Championships
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp