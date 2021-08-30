Davis Cup: Nagal out, Myneni in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saketh Myneni has been drafted in to replace Sumit Nagal for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Finland. Nagal communicated to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that he won’t be available after he sustained a hip injury.

AITA did consider other options like Sasikumar Mukund but he himself had communicated his unavailability earlier owing to injury. Interestingly, Myneni’s call up raised eyebrows because he hasn’t played in a single competitive match since March. The World Group first round match will be played on September 17 and 18. Squad: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan.