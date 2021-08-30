STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan government announces cash rewards for Paralympic medal winners; shooter Avani Lekhara to get Rs 3 crore

Ashok Gehlot congratulated three Paralympic medal winners from Rajasthan, announcing cash rewards of up to Rs 3 crore for each of them.

Published: 30th August 2021

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal.

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. (Photo | SAI Media)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated three Paralympic medal winners from the state, announcing cash rewards of up to Rs 3 crore for each of them.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, will be given a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, while javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar will get Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively for winning silver and bronze medals.

All the three players from Rajasthan have already been appointed to the post of assistant conservator of forest in the state forest department.

"The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals, we are very proud of them," Gehlot tweeted.

Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Jaipur's Avani Lekhara for winning first ever Gold for India in ShootingParaSport! What a superb performance by her in Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final as she created history! Entire nation is very proud of her. It's a great day for Indian sports!" Gehlot tweeted earlier in the day.

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while Gurjar won a bronze in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

The chief minister congratulated the two, calling it a "marvellous moment".

"We are so proud of Rajasthan's Paralympic javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, who grabbed Silver & Sundar Singh Gurjar for claiming Bronze at Men's Javelin Throw event, Tokyo Paralympics. It's a marvelous moment. Heartiest Congratulations to Dev Jhajharia & Sundar S Gurjar!" he said in another tweet.

Gehlot also hailed Yogesh Kathuniya for winning a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56.

"It's great news for all of us. The nation is so proud!" he tweeted.

Kathuniya, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp